‘Coastal dists to get heavy rainfall in next 24 hours’

Kolkata: The coastal districts of Bengal will receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours while most of the South Bengal districts will witness light to moderate rainfall.



A depression has formed over the north-west Bay of Bengal triggering more rainfall in several districts in South Bengal.

There may be heavy rainfall in Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South and North 24-Parganas will receive heavy rainfall in the next three days.

Mercury will slide down by 2 degree Celsius in various South Bengal districts.

It will also rain in Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly in the next 24 hours. There has been a heavy rainfall alert for various South Bengal districts in the weekend while in North Bengal there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

The MeT office in Alipore said that there may be heavy rainfall in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts from Saturday to Monday.

There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of South Bengal in the next 48 hours. More than 12 people died across the state after being struck by lightning last Wednesday.

Monsoon already covered the remaining pockets in south Bengal. The onset of the Monsoon in South Bengal was delayed by El Nino and Cyclone Biparjoy.