‘Coastal dists of South Bengal to get rainfall’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted moderate rainfall in the coastal districts of Bengal in the next 24 hours while several North Bengal districts are expected to witness heavy rainfall in the next two days.



Several South Bengal districts may receive scattered rainfall. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea. The intensity of rainfall will decrease in Kolkata and its adjoining districts from Friday.

Kolkata registered its highest temperature at 31 degrees on Thursday. Sky mostly remained cloudy in Kolkata and various other South Bengal districts on Thursday.

The MeT office already predicted that Cyclone “Tej” may hit Bengal in October before the Durga Puja bringing heavy rainfall.

According to the preliminary reports, cyclone “Tej” may landfall in Bengal or Andhra Pradesh in the first week of October.

It may enter the mainland anytime between October 4 and 10. Some, however, believe that it may not have any major impact on Durga Puja as it will start from October 20.