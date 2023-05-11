Coast Guard gears up with pre-emptive steps

In the wake of the forecast of Cyclone Mocha, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has geared-up its response and preparations towards preventive and pre-emptive measures in the states of West Bengal and Odisha to minimise the loss of life and property at sea.

The ICG’s Kolkata-based headquarters said a special team has been formed to monitor the preparations and coordinate with civil agencies to mitigate any threat posed by the cyclonic storm. ICG ships and aircraft have been extensively deployed at sea to broadcast and alert fishing boats and merchant vessels about the cyclone warning.

All ICG units, including aviation assets, have been maintaining a high level of readiness to respond to emergent maritime search and rescue and disaster relief contingencies.

The ICG said weather warning is being broadcasted through ICG ships on patrol and aircraft on surveillance to alert fishermen and mariners at sea. Further, ICG ‘Remote Operating Station’ (ROS) at Paradip and Haldia are incessantly relaying weather alert messages on MMB radio in vernacular languages and in English at regular intervals to alert both fishing and merchant fleets. Ships at anchorage are being monitored by ICG ROS and are advised to take necessary safety measures. Close liaison and continuous communication is being maintained by ICG ROS with Ports for safety of ships.

In addition, Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTS) have been formed by all CG stations in West Bengal and Odisha for undertaking disaster response operations if required.

These DRT have been carrying out regular drills and exercises at the unit levels as part of training and are adequately equipped with disaster relief gears and equipment. In addition, pollution response equipment and gears have also been kept standby for quick mobilisation and response in case of any eventuality.