Coal smuggling case: ED summons OC of Budbud PS

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned the officer-in-charge of Budbud police station in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district for questioning in connection with a coal smuggling case, official sources said.

OC Manoranjan Mondal was summoned days after the central agency conducted searches at his residence, during which several documents were seized. The police station comes under the jurisdiction of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

“The questioning is linked to the ongoing probe into the coal smuggling racket,” an officer said. The central probe agency has also summoned Chinmoy Mondal, said to be a close associate of coal smuggling accused Lala, in the same case. Investigators believe Chinmoy was “one of the key operatives” in the alleged racket, he said.