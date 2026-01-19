Coal smuggling case: ED summons another 7

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned seven more persons for questioning in connection with the coal smuggling case investigation.

These seven individuals will be questioned primarily to gather more information about how and where the money generated from the illegal business was routed.

ED will also investigate whether there are any influential connections involved. Earlier this month, a few businessmen were summoned by the central agency for questioning based on the findings from documents which were seized in November last year. Then ED had conducted raids at several places in Bengal and Jharkhand in connection with the coal smuggling investigation. In Bengal, raids were conducted in several places, including Asansol, Purulia and Kolkata, along with Dhanbad in Jharkhand. Several seizures were also made during the raids conducted.

In 2020, a case was filed regarding illegal coal mining from various mines of Eastern Coalfield (ECL), including Asansol and Durgapur. Several people, including former ECL officials, were arrested

in that case.