Coal smuggling case: ED summons a few bizmen

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned a few businessmen in connection with the coal smuggling case investigation.

According to sources, in November, the ED had conducted raids at several places in Bengal and Jharkhand in connection with the coal smuggling investigation.

In Bengal, raids were conducted in several places, including Asansol, Purulia and Kolkata, along with Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

Several seizures were also made during the raids conducted in November.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned a few businessmen of Kolkata for the sake of the investigation.

It was learnt that the businessmen have been asked to appear before the investigating officers next week.

In 2020, a case was filed regarding illegal coal mining from various mines of Eastern Coalfield (ECL), including Asansol and Durgapur.

Several people, including former ECL officials, were arrested in that case.