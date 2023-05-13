Coal scam: Vikash Mishra held again

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Vikash Mishra again after the Special CBI Court in Asansol directed the Central agency on the basis of an order of the Supreme Court in connection with the coal scam case. He has been sent to CBI custody by the court for four days.



Mishra was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the coal scam. After several bail petitions were rejected by the lower court, Mishra moved Calcutta High Court and was later granted bail.

CBI later moved Supreme Court challenging the High Court order.

On April 10, the apex court had passed an order where it was mentioned that as per CBI’s plea, Mishra can be kept in the custody for only four days.

On Friday, Magistrate of the Special CBI Court mentioned that he has to go by the orders of the apex court.

He directed the CBI to take Mishra in their custody. The next hearing of the case has been fixed on May 16.

Meanwhile, the former Director (Technical) Operation of the ECL, Sunil Kumar Jha and the former Inspector of the CISF, at the Seetalpur Unit of ECL, Anand Kumar Singh, who were arrested by the CBI on Thursday were produced at the Asansol court on Friday. After the hearing, the court granted four days CBI custody.