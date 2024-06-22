Coal scam case: Two, including ECL official, held

Kolkata: Two persons, including an officer of the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged coal scam case. According to sources, the CBI had summoned two persons on Thursday, including ECL Kajora area general manager Naresh Chandra Saha and a civil contractor identified as Ashwini Kumar Yadav.

Both of them appeared before the CBI sleuths on Thursday. After several hours of interrogation, the duo was arrested at night for alleged discrepancies in their statements.

The names of these two persons were reportedly not mentioned in the chargesheet by the Central agency. It may be mentioned that the CBI has been investigating the alleged coal smuggling case since 2020.

During the probe, the name of Anup Maji alias Lala cropped up as the prime accused in the case. While probing, the CBI conducted raids at several places, including Majhi’s office and residence along with the residences and offices of his associates.

Last month, Maji surrendered at the Special CBI court in Asansol and was granted bail subsequently under some conditions.