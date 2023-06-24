Coal scam case: ED summons Moloy Ghatak

Kolkata: State Law minister Moloy Ghatak has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with the coal scam case.



He has been asked to appear before the ED officials in Delhi by the last week of this month.

Earlier, Ghatak was summoned multiple times for questioning. In recent times, he was asked to appear on June 19 which the minister had skipped.

Apart from Ghatak, the prime accused in the coal scam case, Anup Majhi alias Lala has also been summoned.