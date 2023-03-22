Coal scam case: ED summons minister Malay Ghatak to Delhi

KOLKATA: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday served a notice to the state Law minister Malay Ghatak to appear at its Delhi headquarter on March 29 for questioning regarding the cola scam case.



Along with the minister, ED has summoned his personal secretary also for questioning. He has been asked to appear before the concerned ED officer on March 23. Ghatak reportedly claimed that he had not received any notice till Tuesday evening.

Ghatak was summoned earlier regarding the coal scam case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier had conducted a search operation at Ghatak's residences in Asansol and Kolkata.