Coal scam: 3, including ex-director of ECL & 1 CISF inspector, held

KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two persons, including a former Director of the Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) and a former Inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in connection with the coal scam case.



According to sources, the former Director (Technical) Operation of the ECL, Sunil Kumar Jha and the former Inspector of the CISF, at the Seetalpur Unit of ECL, Anand Kumar Singh were summoned by the CBI a few days ago.They were asked to reach the CBI office in Nizam Palace on Thursday morning. As per the direction, Jha and Sing went to the CBI office where they were grilled for several hours before being taken into custody. It is alleged that the accused persons had taken undue advantage in the form of huge and regular cash amounts as bribes from the kingpin of the racket Anup Maji alias Lala. Against the money, they had misappropriated coal from ECL leasehold area and corresponding railway siding and thereby extended undue protection and patronage to the illegal coal syndicate being run by Maji.