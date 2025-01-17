‘Coal production to reach about 810 MT in current fiscal’

Kolkata: PM Prasad, chairman of Coal India, said that the coal production by Coal India is expected to reach between 806 and 810 million tons (MT) in the current financial year.

On Friday during a Press conference for announcement of the 11th edition of the Asian Mining Congress, 2025 which is scheduled to take place between October 30 and November 2, he also said a few privately owned mining companies were found to be under performing while about two to three such companies are overshooting targets. However, he expected that the underperforming companies will bridge the gap with their

targets by the end of the

current financial year.

It was learnt that last year, Coal India produced about 773.65 million tons of coal. The total production of last year was about 997 million tons which is expected to reach about 1080 million tons by the end of the current financial year. Prasad also said that their target is to bring down the import of coal as much as possible by increasing the production. According to statistics, India’s coal import saw a decrease between April and October of 2024-25 fiscal year which is about 3.1 per cent. Although there was a significant growth of 3.87 per cent in coal-based power generation between April and

October, 2024.