Coal mining will not affect land surface: State assures tribals

Kolkata: The state government assured the tribals that the underground mining in Deocha Pachami coal project in Birbhum will not affect the surface, causing any environmental concerns or disasters. PB Salim, managing director, West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) conducted a meeting at Bidyut Unnayan Bhaban. This was attended by the representatives of Bharat Jakat Majhi Parganas, the umbrella organisation of tribal heads, Sk. Samirul Islam, TMC MP(Rajya Sabha), district magistrate and additional district magistrate, Birbhum, the district police superintendent, among others.

A WBPDCL official said a detailed exploration of the coal block was done by Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited. Accordingly, the geological and conceptual reports were prepared. “We decided to adopt an underground method of mining for extraction of coal from this block. To address the concerns of the tribals, it was decided that underground mining should be conducted in such a way so as to avoid any disturbance on the surface, ensuring not a single house is dislodged while the environment is not affected,” he said. NIRM, Bengaluru, has been entrusted with the scientific study of the coal block to reinforce the importance of adopting a sustainable and environment-friendly mining approach in line with scientific recommendations. At present, an area of 326 acres has been identified to undertake the Basalt mining up to a depth of 80 mtrs. In the 326 acres of area, there is no surface infrastructure, including human habitation. “Therefore, the dislodgement and relocation of human habitation does not arise,” added the official. The administration assured that all cultural and religious sentiments of the local communities are being respected, and no sacred land will be disturbed during the implementation of the project.