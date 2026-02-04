Coal and sand smuggling probe: ED raids multiple places in Bengal

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations across West Bengal on Tuesday in connection with its ongoing investigation into alleged coal and sand smuggling.

During the raids, officials of the Central agency reportedly seized a large sum of cash from an Asansol-based businessman.

According to sources, teams of ED officials began searches early in the day, including at the residence of Manoranjan Mondal, the officer-in-charge of Budbud police station. Mondal had been posted at Budbud only a few days ago. Sources alleged that during his earlier posting at Barabani police station, he was involved in corrupt practices, following which he was suspended last year and faced a departmental inquiry.

Apart from Mondal’s residence, ED officials also raided the house of a businessman identified as Rajesh Bansal in Jamuria. After several hours of searches, officials reportedly seized around Rs 65 lakh in cash along with a number of documents. In addition, searches were conducted at the residence of a sand trader identified as Prabir Dutta in Durgapur. ED teams also carried out raids at several other locations in Durgapur and Pandabeswar.

Sources said searches were conducted in Delhi as well as part of the same probe.