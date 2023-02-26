‘Coach Restaurant’ inaugurated near Siliguri Railway Station

siliguri: After the immense success of the first coach restaurant at the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, another Coach Restaurant is now operational in front of the Siliguri Junction Railway station. Ansul Gupta, the General Manager of North Frontier Railway (NFR) inaugurated the restaurant on Sunday.



“We are making such restaurants in every railway station where we get tourist footfall. It helps increase both passengers and revenue together. We also expect a large number of local residents to visit” state Ansul Gupta, the General Manager of NFR. It is often seen that passengers have to face problems getting breakfast, lunch, or dinner while traveling by train. Many people dislike eating food available on platforms and trains. Railways have comeup with the idea to attract more tourists as well as use the coaches not in service anymore.The first coach restaurant in Siliguri had been built at the New Jalpaiguri Railway station by completely doing up a train coach. Similarly, this coach restaurant has been constructed in front of the Siliguri Junction Railway Station in a single train coach. The restaurant is fully air-conditioned.

A private company will be running the restaurant for five years. It took around six months to convert the train coach to a restaurant at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

This restaurant has 40 seats, a separate kitchen and toilets. The restaurant offers Indian, Chinese, and Tandoor cuisines and also offers beverages like tea and juices. Shankar Nag, under whose supervision the restaurant is running said: “Tourists and railway passengers will get a variety of food at a fair price in this restaurant. It gives a beautiful atmosphere where anyone can enjoy delicious food. Not only the train passengers, anyone can come to the restaurant.”