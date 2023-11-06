Coach of goods train derails in Harishchandrapur

Malda: A coach of a goods train derailed and subsequently overturned on the loop line at Harishchandrapur Railway Station on Monday morning. The freight train was going to Katihar from Pakur Station and the incident took place while changing the line.



The incident spread a lot of excitement in Harishchandrapur Railway Station premises. Railway officials and the police rushed to the spot. The Katihar division of railway started an inquiry into the matter. The work of clearing the tracks is going on.

Meanwhile, Sabina Yeasmin, minister of state Irrigation department, hit out at the Railways over security issues.

Yeasmin said: “Railways are now giving stress on publicity of their new ventures like Vande Bharat trains, glittering stations but public safety is utterly neglected. If people cannot travel safely in trains then what is the meaning of all these tall claims.”

She even pointed to the event that occurred on September 22 where a class VI student in Harishchandrapur averted a train accident by waving his red t-shirt after spotting some big holes underneath the tracks.

The minister termed the Railway department worthless since such a big breach of safety was located by a child but not by a single worker of the Railways.

On the other hand, Surendra Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Katihar, said: “The incident happened on the loop line so there is no traffic disruption. No loss of life or material has been reported. Senior officials are on the spot. A committee is being formed to look into the matter. There has been no fault in safety issues.”