Coach of Amta-Howrah local derails at Howrah Station

KOLKATA: One of the coaches of Amta-Howrah local got derailed on Sunday while entering platform number 19 of Howrah station.



According to the railway officials, no injury was caused in the incident.The third coach from the rear end of the 38908 Amta Howrah local derailed at around 9:45 am.

According to railway officials, the ART van arrived at the site immediately to re-rail the coach and restore normal train movement from platform number 19 of Howrah station. The derailed coach was placed on the railway track at 11:32 am.Due to the derailment at Howrah Yard, three trains of South Eastern Railway to Howrah had to be terminated at Santragachi instead. It included 18044 Bhadrak-Howrah Bagha Jatin Express, 12814 Tatanagar-Howrah Steel Express and 18004 Adra-Howrah Shiromani Express.