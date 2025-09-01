Co-operative election: Clashes erupt in S Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Tension flared in Patharghata under Banshihari Police Station area on Sunday morning during the election of Dil Kanthi Krishi Unnayan Co-operative Society as Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters clashed. The confrontation reportedly began with an altercation and soon escalated into a physical scuffle.

As the situation worsened, a large police contingent rushed to the spot and began picketing. Order was restored after police intervention. Six members from both parties were injured and admitted to Rashidpur Rural Hospital.

Elections for several co-operative societies were held across South Dinajpur on the same day, including Kushmandi, Banshihari and Balurghat, with sporadic incidents of unrest reported everywhere. However, Patharghata witnessed the most serious clash.

District BJP president Swarup Choudhury alleged: “Our workers and supporters were brutally beaten by Trinamool Congress. We were not allowed to enter the booths. In protest, we have boycotted the election.” In response, district Trinamool president Subhas Bhawal said: “BJP is spreading false allegations out of fear of defeat. In reality, their supporters attacked ours, leaving three of our workers injured.We have informed

the administration.”