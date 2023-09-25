‘CM’s international tour to strengthen Bengal’s global presence remarkable’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday praised its party chairperson and state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s 12-day Spain tour, hoping it will bear fruit in days to come while also criticising BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his comments concerning the tour.



TMC wrote on X: “Hon’ble CM@MamataOfficial’s 12-day international tour to strengthen Bengal’s global presence and attract foreign investments has been truly remarkable. From Spain to Dubai, her itinerary included crucial business conferences, cultural programmes, and meetings with the Indian diaspora. We look forward to seeing the fruits of these endeavours as they unfold. Bengal’s future is indeed brighter than ever!”

Amid this, TMC has criticised the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, who wrote on X: “Those who have tried to make an attempt to draw a parallel between Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji”s foreign trips with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s foreign vacation, let me tell you the difference:- While the Hon’ble PM’s strategic trips first laid the foundation for our country to be recognized as one with growing prominence to now being regarded as ‘Vishwa Mitra’ who can proudly host a successful G20. On the other hand, judging by the current regime’s & ruling Tolamool party’s hobnobbing with corruption in WB, the only thing which might be achieved after CM”s trip/vacation is a successful gathering of G420.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh rebutted, writing: “PM@narendramodi embarked on foreign trips while Manipur was burning. He jetted off to the United States, France & UAE, but didn’t bother to visit Manipur even once. Spare us the charade! We all know which leader is trustworthy & who is not!”

Adhikari was also criticised for his following remarks: “A High Flying Public Representative, who still hasn’t been able to touch base with public in general at the grassroot level of his Constituency, even after almost a decade in public life, has been frequently flying to foreign locations. Incidentally, such visits were rare before 2014 and definitely didn’t happen before 2011. The Golden Period started after 2014 when the realization dawned upon him that unaccounted money had to be moved, and what better than parking it at foreign locations.” He wrote that even after having the privilege of holding a diplomatic passport, because he was an MP since 2009, he could never manage to use it.

With many believing his remark was aimed at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Kunal Ghosh rebutted on X, writing: “LoP @SuvenduWB, we understand that you are disappointed for being consistently excluded from PM @narendramodi’s foreign trips. But, don’t worry, Mr. Adhikari! Your passport will soon be adorned with those coveted visa stamps. APKA TIME BHI AAYEGA!”