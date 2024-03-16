CM’s ‘health stable’, advised to rest at home by doctors

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, who suffered a major injury and was rushed to SSKM Hospital on Thursday evening, is now in stable condition but is still feeling pain in her forehead where she got stitches.



The medical team that was formed for Banerjee’s treatment visited her Kalighat residence on Friday and examined her. Even as the doctors earlier thought she might have to visit the hospital on Friday for medical tests, seeing her stable condition on Friday they decided against it and instead advised rest at home.

A health worker and a health assistant have been posted at her residence to take care round the clock. The medical team is in constant touch and monitoring her health condition on an hourly basis.

SSKM director, Manimoy Bandopadhyay said that Banerjee fell down because of a sensation of “push from behind” and suffered injuries after falling at home. Doctors explained that such a sensation is not uncommon in case of elderly persons and is usually attributed to three factors— vertigo, neuro spondylitis or acid reflux.

Banerjee was taken to the hospital at 7.30 pm on Thursday. CT scan, Echocardiogram and doppler tests were performed on her. She was also taken to Bangur Institute of Neurology in a wheelchair where she underwent some neuro tests. Banerjee was urged to remain at the hospital for further monitoring but she preferred to go home. Three stitches were applied on her forehead and one on her nose. As her health condition was stated to be stable, she was released from the hospital late on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that a police team has been formed to ascertain what exactly triggered Banerjee’s injury. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal is leading the team.

Reacting to the news on social media platform X, several politicians and leaders from across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their shock and extended wishes for the speedy recovery of the Chief Minister. Banerjee, on Saturday, expressed her gratitude to all of them wishing for her speedy recovery.