CM’s Grievance Cell asks English Bazar Municipality to address issues faced by residents

Malda: The Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell helped the people of Ward number 23 of English Bazar Municipality in Malda.



The ward has been suffering from a lack of basic amenities, including concrete roads and drainage systems. The councillor along with the local residents had sent an e-mail directly to the Chief Minister’s office regarding this. The Chief Minister’s Office has asked the English Bazar Municipality to immediately address the issues.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of EBM, has already taken the initiative to develop a drainage system and roads in the ward acting on the instructions of the Chief Minister’s office.

Before the Durga Puja, the residents had taken the initiative to construct the road by collecting money. Around Rs 14 lakh was collected under the leadership of Sujit Saha, councillor of the ward.

Many of the residents had sent emails requesting the Chief Minister’s intervention. Choudhury said, “Based on complaints lodged by some residents, the Grievance Cell had asked us to take necessary steps. We are looking into the issue. We are deciding on the measures that can be taken immediately. Work will be done as per the financial capacity.”

Ward 23 has a railway line passing through and citizens live on both sides in areas of Telipukur, Netaji Colony, Narsingha Kuppa. Following the demands of the citizens, the Railways started the construction of a drainage system.

Sujit Saha, Trinamool councillor of the ward, said: “Thanks to the Chief Minister for the initiative. I have been elected as a councillor by people’s votes so I must ensure that they are provided with all the basic amenities. Therefore, I started working on the road construction by collecting subscriptions. Now a drain is the need of the hour. In terms of practice, English Bazar is one of the reputed municipalities of the state. The present chairman was once a member of the state cabinet. The chairman will surely take appropriate steps.”