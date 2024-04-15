CM’s Chalsa rally reinforces ‘unity in diversity’ message

Jalpaiguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a colourful rally in Jalpaiguri to commemorate “Paschim Bongo Protishta Diwas,” spreading the unity mantra, showcasing the rich diversity of the region. The roadshow sans political flags, (no party flags were displayed) saw different communities, including the Rajbongshi, Adivasis, Nepali, Minority participating in their traditional attire.



The Chief Minister, after landing at Tiya-Bon Helipad in the Meteli block, arrived at the Dhupjhora Bazar. From there she led the colourful rally till Chalsa More, covering a distance of around 1.5 km.

A large number of people from the neighbouring districts as well as tea garden workers from Mangalbari, Batabari, Borodighi tea gardens had arrived to participate in the rally. Cultural troupes representing different ethnic communities were also present. There was a Nepali cultural troupe from Meteli and Adivasi troupes from Rangamati, Ranichera, Nagrakata, Borodight tea estates. Local children also participated in singing and dancing. On arrival at the Dhupjhora Bazar, the Chief Minister was accorded a traditional welcome by the local residents. She was presented with the “Teesta Burir Pujor Chata” (a decorated umbrella used in the worship of Teesta Buri by the Adivasi community). She was seen exchanging “Poila Baisakh” (New Year) greetings with many, specially the women and then joined hands with different cultural troupes to take part in their dances.

Rukmani Oraon of Ranicherra Tea Estate stated: “This is the most memorable day for me. I had seen the Chief Minister on television.

Today I danced with her, holding hands. It seems like a dream.” At the BDO Office More in Chalsa Bazar, the Chief Minister also tried her hand in playing the tribal drums (Dhamsa and Madal.) She was presented a “Mangal Kalash” by the Nepali community. Cultural programmes were staged here by the troupes. At around 5 pm, the Chief Minister departed for the private resort in Chalsa where she will be staying.

“I had come to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. She has done a lot for women, much more than any other Chief Minister. She is so down to earth also. People should learn from her,” stated Madhurima Biswakarma, a college student from Meteli.