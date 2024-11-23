CMRI Hospital told to return Rs 50K to family

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Friday directed CMRI Hospital to return a patient’s family Rs 50,000 which was allegedly taken by the hospital in excess.

An 84-year-old patient had undergone treatment at the hospital. The hospital charged a bill of Rs 6.82 lakh.

The health insurance company had cleared Rs 5.41 lakh and the rest was paid by the patient’s family. The hospital had mentioned that medical equipment was charged at Rs 75,000 which the patient’s family members found grossly unjustified. The family members calculated that the money could never go over Rs 50,000 under this head. A complaint was therefore lodged with the WBCERC. The commission during its hearing on Friday asked the hospital to return the amount.

Incidentally, the WBCERC had recently imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on CMRI hospital for charges of “misbehaving” with a patient. Anupama Halder, a resident of Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas conceived through IVF.

She was taken to the CMRI Hospital for consultation with a doctor. The doctor the patient’s patient was looking for was not available in the hospital.

Hence, the patient consulted another doctor.

After seeing the patient the consulting doctor asked the patient to go to a hospital coordinator to place a booking. It was alleged that the coordinator did not take her booking.

The patient was sent to an executive of the hospital who had allegedly misbehaved with the woman as she was a West Bengal Health Scheme patient.