CMOH visits dengue-prone village in Raiganj, opens fever clinic

Raiganj: With the number of dengue cases increasing in Kotogram Village in Subhasganj of Raiganj, Puran Sharma, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of North Dinajpur district visited the dengue-prone area. On Thursday an additional fever clinic was set up in the village.



The villagers had alleged that dengue tests were not being conducted. The CMOH visited the village and met the residents to take stock of the situation on ground zero.

Puran Sharma, Chief Medical Officer of Health, North Dinajpur said: “We have recently detected a total of 150 dengue patients in the district. About 77 of them are in Raiganj. There is a cluster of 39 dengue patients at Kotogram in Subashganj. In addition, some dengue cases were also detected in Birghoi, Kamlabari, and Sitgram areas.

Previously we had set up a fever clinic at Nausadpur near Kotogram. Following the rising number of fever cases, we opened another fever clinic in the same place.

If any patient comes with a fever, the person’s blood sample is collected and immediately sent to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital for testing.”

Nirmal Roy, a resident of Kotogram said: “My son had fever for four days. When we visited the fever clinic, the health workers gave him medicine. They did not test his blood. He was then admitted to the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital where he tested dengue positive. We put forward a demand to the CMOH that dengue tests be conducted before fever medication is given.”