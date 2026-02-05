CMOH moves to clear encroachment near Khaspur Rural Hosp

BALURGHAT: The Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of South Dinajpur, Sudip Das, has taken an initiative to remove encroachment from a vacant government land adjacent to the Khaspur Rural Hospital. Allegations surfaced that an individual had illegally occupied the land by stockpiling firewood for commercial purposes.

After the issue was highlighted by media persons, the CMOH personally visited the site to assess the situation.

He subsequently submitted a written complaint to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Balurghat, seeking administrative intervention. Sources said the Khaspur Rural Hospital caters to patients from nearly 10 to 12 surrounding villages, many of whom prefer treatment there instead of travelling to the distant Balurghat District Hospital, despite improved connectivity in the area.

Meanwhile, firewood trader Sushanta Maitra denied allegations of renting out the hospital land for business. He claimed that construction work was underway in the hospital’s vacant area and said that cut branches and logs were temporarily kept there due to lack of space. He added that he would vacate the spot following instructions from the administration.

According to officials, the disputed land lies behind the hospital premises, with an existing road dividing the Khaspur Rural Hospital on the northern side and a newly constructed health unit building on the southern side. Firewood had reportedly been stored behind the new building without informing hospital authorities.

In his statement, CMOH Sudip Das said: “The matter is being taken very seriously.

The local health department authorities have been directed to immediately free the encroached land.

All necessary steps will be taken to protect government property and ensure that hospital premises are used solely for public healthcare purposes.”