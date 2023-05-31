‘CMM Court ordered CBI to probe into Sudipto Sen’s letter’

Following Trinamool Congress (TMC) state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh’s petition at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court for a probe into a letter supposedly written by the Sarada chief Sudipta Sen involving allegations against Suvendu Adhikari, the court is learnt to have given charge of the matter to the CBI.

TMC has long been demanding the interrogation of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in connection with a letter, allegedly written by Sarada chief Sudipto Sen to the magistrate from jail, alleging that he had deposited Rs 50 lakh at Contai Municipality through a bank draft to set up a 22-storey building.

It was also alleged that he had paid crores to Adhikari for clearance of the project since the latter was then the chairman of the municipal body.

Taking to his social media account, Kunal shared on Wednesday that following his petition filed by his lawyer Ayan Chakraborty, the court has decided to send the matter to the CBI after the hearing. “If Abhishek can be called by CBI on the basis of the letter of Kuntal Ghosh then Suvendu needs to be called now on the basis of allegations in Sudipto Sen’s letter,” he demanded.

Kunal alleged that it was found out that the Contai Municipality has no authority to sanction a 22-storey building which can only be sanctioned by the District Magistrate.

“This means the money should still be there in the bank account of the municipal body. We want CBI and ED to go to Contai Municipality and check the municipality’s register and account,” he said.