CMA elects new executive committee

Kolkata: The Calcutta Management Association (CMA) held its 65th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at The Calcutta Media Institute. The event marked the transition of leadership as the new CMA Executive Committee (EC) officially assumed their roles. At the AGM, T V S Shenoy, immediate former president of CMA, symbolically passed on the baton to G M Kapur, member of the Governing Council & state Convenor of INTACH, who is set to become the next president of CMA.

The newly-elected core team members of the Executive Committee include Indranil Banerjee, DGM (HR & admin) at WBSEDCL, taking on the role of vice-president, and Vibhor Tandon, NLP Coach and Consultant, who will serve as Treasurer.

Among the other members of the EC elected at the AGM were Anil Garg, Strategy Consultant, Dr J N Mukhopadhyay, Professor at AIM, Kolkata, Jimmy Tangree, Head of 91.9 Friends’ FM, Dr Chandrima Banerjee, Director of Unigrow Solutions, Sohini Gooptu, Director of Ad Infinitus, Amrita Tapader, Chief Manager at The Telegraph, Ina Bose, Director of Industry Relations at Sister Nivedita University, Sanjay Behera, Chief Sales Manager at Tata Steel Ltd, Pooja Basu, Head of Corporate Communications at Exide Industries Ltd, Suparna Mucadam, Head of Marketing and Brand Custodian at Keventer Agro, Anirban Banerjee, Group Manager & Regional Business Manager at Titan Co. Ltd, Pradip Agarwal, CEO of Kalyan Bharati Trust, Dr Arijit Banerjee, CEO of Ramesis RPL perfect pause and Somesh Dasgupta, Director at India Power Corporation Ltd. CESC Ltd.