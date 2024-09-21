CM writes to PM, says DVC ‘unilaterally’ releasing water, warns of ‘disengagement’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) responsible for “unilaterally releasing water” and triggering the current flood situation in Bengal.



She further clarified that if such an unilateral approach continues bringing hardships to the people of Bengal, the state will be left with no option but to ‘disengage entirely from DVC’ and withdraw its participation.

“The state is now facing the biggest flood in Lower Damodar and adjoining areas since 2009. More than 1000 square kilometres of area stands affected and nearly five million people of the state have been drawn into the vortex of miseries for loss of crops, damages to public infrastructure and private assets, including houses, cattle,” she wrote.

Banerjee claimed that at least seven districts namely East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore and West Midnapore are currently facing the flood- situation due to the “unprecedented, unplanned and unilateral” release of around 5,00,000 cusecs of water from DVC’s Maithon and Panchet dams. She maintained that this huge quantum of discharge from the DVC dam system was unprecedented. “I am compelled to call it a man-made flood, a situation engineered by sheer neglect and turning a blind eye to sustained requests from the stakeholder and long-suffering state government like us to address the technical, mechanical and managerial issues concerning the DVC system,” the letter read.

She reiterated that despite requests of the state government, which included her personal telephonic conversation with the DVC chairman on September 16 night, combined dam release was increased in quick succession the next day.

According to her, the release could have been deferred, especially in view of the “emergency provision of encroaching beyond the maximum flood management levels at Maithon and Panchet reservoirs”.

“It remains a fact that the sharp increase in the combined dam release was made without waiting for the water levels to reach the maximum flood management levels at the two reservoirs mentioned above, and without having advance consultation with the state government,” the letter added. She also advocated for dredging and desilting of the DVC reservoirs in order to restore their flood water holding capacity.

“It is also concerning that DVC appears to have shifted focus from its primary objective of flood control in the Damodar River, as mandated by law to power generation, disregarding the social obligations. This shift has sacrificed the interests of the downstream state of West Bengal,” the letter read.

Banerjee stated that she had repeatedly raised the issue of the Ghatal master plan with the Centre, including submission of detailed technical papers. Yet, no concrete steps were taken by the central government resulting in Ghatal suffering its worst flood situation in recent memory.

Banerjee requested the Prime Minister to give this issue serious consideration and direct his concerned ministries to address these issues as top priority. She also highlighted that on Wednesday and Thursday she visited several flood-affected areas and took stock of the situation from ground zero.

On Thursday, Banerjee had slammed the Jharkhand government over the flood situation in her state.

She alleged that the flood situation in West Bengal has worsened since Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) was releasing water from its dam to save Jharkhand.