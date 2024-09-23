CM writes to PM, refutes Min’s claim; two officials of Bengal resign from DVC Board

Kolkata: On a day when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee again wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) released water from its reservoirs without consulting state government, Bengal’s power secretary Santanu Basu and Uttam Roy, chief engineer (West) of the Irrigation and Waterways(I&W) department, stepped down from the DVC Board.



The resignation by the duo, according to Nabanna sources, is a protest against the “unregulated” release of water from DVC reservoirs which flooded eight districts in south Bengal.

Basu, in an email to DVC chairman S. Suresh Kumar on September 21 evening, wrote: “In view of the unprecedented and uncontrolled release of water by the DVC from its dam systems, leading to widespread inundation causing immense sufferings to the people in vast areas of the state, I do hereby tender my resignation as the member of state from the Board of DVC.”

The Information and Cultural Affairs Department in a statement on Sunday said “apart from the Power secretary, the Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Waterways (West), West Bengal, also resigned to voice protest on the same issue from Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC).”

Banerjee on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding the DVC responsible for “unilaterally releasing water” and triggering the current flood situation in the state.

She further clarified that if such a unilateral approach continues, bringing hardships to the people of Bengal, the state will be left with no option but to ‘disengage entirely from DVC’ and withdraw its participation.

Responding to Banerjee’s first letter to the PM, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil had said the state’s officials were informed at every stage about the release of water from DVC reservoirs which was essential to prevent a major disaster.

Banerjee, in her second letter to the PM, that was shared with the media on Sunday, wrote: “While the hon’ble minister claims that the release from DVC dams was carried out by consensus and collaboration with the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee, including consultations with representatives of the government of West Bengal, I may respectfully disagree. All critical decisions are made unilaterally by representatives of the Central Water Commission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India without arriving at a consensus,” her letter read.

The DVRRC includes representatives from Central Water Commission, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and the DVC.

There was heavy rainfall in Bengal and Jharkhand last week due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. The DVC released water from Panchet and Maithon that resulted in flood-like situation in parts of Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Bankura and Birbhum with around five million people in the state being affected. Banerjee visited several flood-affected areas on Wednesday and Thursday. She claimed that at times water is released without any notice to the state government and the views of her government are not honoured.

“Moreover peak releases from the reservoirs lasting for a prolonged period of nine hours were conducted with only 3.5 hours notice which proved insufficient for effective disaster management,” she said in the letter. “In conclusion, the delays in receiving central assistance and the prolonged appraisal process are undermining the urgency of addressing flood management in a scientific and comprehensive manner. The budgetary allocation of Rs 449.57 crore for FMBAP (Flood Management and Border Areas Programme) in the 2024-25 fiscal year is insufficient, thereby confirming that flood management is not a priority area for the central government, ‘’ she rued in her letter.

Banerjee has requested the Prime Minister to give this issue serious consideration and direct his concerned ministries to address these issues as a top priority.