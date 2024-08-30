CM writes to cop injured during ‘Nabanna Abhijan’, assures all help

Kolkata: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee penned a letter wishing speedy recovery and assuring of all help, Chief Secretary BP Gopalika visited the hospital where police sergeant Debasish Chakraborty is being treated for a retinal injury sustained during the Nabanna protest.



On August 28, Banerjee praised the sergeant for his bravado while in service on the day of the Nabanna Abhijan where he got injured after the crowd began brick batting.

She said she was overwhelmed with grief on learning about the injury the sergeant sustained. Banerjee said the state government is beside him and his family and wished him a speedy recovery.

Following directives from Banerjee, Chief Secretary BP Gopalika visited the hospital on Thursday where Chakraborty is being treated.

He reassured the sergeant and his family that they would receive full financial support and additional assistance. In connection with the injury, a case has been filed at Maidan Police Station. The charges include attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

The Kolkata Police are actively working to identify and apprehend individuals involved in the attack on officers during the protest.

The investigation continues as authorities seek to bring those responsible to justice.

Meanwhile, State Agriculture and Parliamentary minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Thursday morning visited Fortis Hospital under the Anandapur Police Station area and met Debasish Kundu, a home guard of Kolkata Police who also sustained injuries during the Nabanna march.

Kundu, a resident of Belgachia, is the driver of Officer in Charge of Anandapur police station Suman Dey. He was injured due to brick batting when the car was passing Fort William and going towards Gwalior Ghat via Gostho

Pal Sarani.

Hospital sources said he received 12 stitches below his eyes. The OC too has sustained minor injuries.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had directed Chattopadhyay and minister Firhad Hakim to visit injured cops at private hospitals in Anandapur and

Alipore, respectively.