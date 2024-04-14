CM wishes all on ‘Poila Baisakh’, leads unity rally in Jalpaiguri

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday greeted the people of the state wishing them a happy Bengali New Year (Poila Baisakh) and reminded them that Bengal’s Foundation Day is also being celebrated on Bengali New Year. The Chief Minister also led a colourful rally in Jalpaiguri on Sunday to commemorate “Paschim Bongo Protishta Diwas,” spreading the unity mantra, showcasing the rich diversity of the region. The roadshow sans political flags, (no party flags were displayed) saw different communities, including the Rajbongshi, Adivasis, Nepali, Minority participating in their traditional attire.



Mamata wished happiness and peace for everybody and wished that the people of the state make their bonding of peace, harmony, amity and love for each other stronger.

The state has announced ‘Poila Baisakh’ to be celebrated as Bengal’s Foundation Day and ‘Banglar Mati Banglar Jal’ as the state song. “We are proud of designating Bengali New Year’s Day as the Foundation Day of the state and have selected Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Banglar Mati Banglar Jol’ as the state song. This day marks the rich cultural heritage and spirit of brotherhood of Bengal,” Banerjee wrote on her X handle also mentioning the first two lines of the state song in her post.

On Saturday evening, she prayed at Kalighat Temple and inspected the temple’s rejuvenation work which is afoot. She also expressed her hope that the Kalighat skywalk which is being constructed for facilitating pilgrim movement will be completed by August. Banerjee was accompanied by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. She said that the hawkers temporarily shifted to Hazra Park for facilitating the construction of the skywalk will be brought back when the skywalk’s construction is over.

The state government, with due permission from the Election Commission, celebrated the state’s Foundation Day through a cultural programme held at Rabindra Sadan premises on Sunday evening where eminent artistes mesmerised the audience with their performances. People thronged the Kalighat Temple and the Dakshineswar Temple to offer prayers.