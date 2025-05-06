CM: Why so angry over Jagannath Dham in Bengal...

Kolkata: Reacting strongly to the Odisha government’s objections over the use of the word “Dham” for the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned why the BJP-led government in Odisha was “so angry” about a Jagannath Temple being built in Bengal.

Dismissing claims that excess Neem wood from Puri’s Jagannath Temple was used for idols in Digha, Banerjee said the temple was built with full respect for traditions and urged against politicising matters of faith. “I have great respect for both temples,” she remarked.

“Why are you so hurt? We all go to Puri and we never raise such questions. We respect the temple in Puri and we also respect Jagannath Dham in Digha. Kaali Temple and Gurdwaras are everywhere across the country. Temples are there in all places...Why is there so much anger on this issue? Why are you so zealous? Is it because we have set up a Jagannath Temple here,” Banerjee, who is on a tour of Murshidabad, said.

She further stated: “When I go to Puri, RSS and BJP stage protest demonstrations. We export potatoes to Odisha when they need them the most after cyclones. We send engineers when the electricity connection in Odisha is damaged due to cyclones. Most of the tourists who visit Odisha throughout the year are from Bengal. Why do you have so much objection if we set up a Jagannath temple here in Bengal? You stay happy and let us stay happy.”

Amid the controversy, the Odisha government said on Sunday it intended to send a letter to Banerjee, requesting her to stop referring to the recently constructed Jagannath temple in Digha as “Jagannath Dham”.

On May 4, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra raised objections to the Digha temple’s name and said “no other temple can be called a dham”.

On allegation that leftover Neem wood from Puri was used in Digha temple, Banerjee said that those who claim themselves as supporters of Hindu religion cannot accuse another of stealing. She also said that her government has not gone to the point that it will require Neem wood from Puri.

“It is alleged that we have stolen Neem wood. I have four Neem trees in my house. How much do you require? We don’t need to steal. The mother of a thief shouts loudest. We have arranged our idols. Even Jagannath idols are available in markets. Many of us have idols in their houses as well. I heard that Daitapati was questioned as to why he came here to worship idols. Daitapati told them that what was alleged regarding the Neem wood was not correct and he arranged it from somewhere else. Notice was served so that no priests can attend Digha Jagannath temple,” Banerjee also added.

Incidentally, Rajesh Daitapati along with many servitors from Puri visited Digha Jagannath temple during its inauguration and many of them were facing questions as the Odisha Law minister had ordered a probe into Neem wood fiasco.

According to reports, nearly 56 Puri temple servitors had participated in the Digha ceremony.