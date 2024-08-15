CM welcomes CBI probe, says it should be completed by Sunday

Kolkata: Welcoming the high court order of transferring RG Kar ‘rape and murder’ case probe to the CBI, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded that the Central agency should complete the probe by Sunday and ensure capital punishment is meted out to the offender/ offenders.



Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress stated in a post on X that party supremo Mamata Banerjee will join the protest on August 16, demanding capital punishment for the guilty, swift conclusion of the CBI investigation and to halt Opposition parties politicising the R G Kar incident.

Banerjee on Wednesday said that her party Trinamool Congress will carry out meetings, dharna on January 17 from 2-4 pm at all wards to protest a conspiracy hatched by Bam-Ram (Left and BJP) to destabilise Bengal while dharnas will be staged on August 18 in all blocks from 10 am till 6 pm. On August 19, Rakhi Bandhan will be celebrated.

Alleging that the protest at RG Kar is a “planned strategy of a specific political party”, Banerjee accused the Opposition parties of defaming Bengal and attempting to wrest control of the state government in the manner it happened in Bangladesh.

“The CPI(M) and the BJP are politicising the RG Kar issue. We have seen what happened in Bangladesh. They are thinking of wresting control of the government. They should remember that I do not crave power. I will try to give justice to the people till my last breath,” Banerjee said at a programme in Behala on pre-Independence Day.

She also assured all possible cooperation to the CBI in conducting the probe. “The Kolkata Police has handed over all evidence in connection with investigation of the case to the CBI. I want the CBI to complete the probe within Sunday and ensure capital punishment for whoever is responsible for such a heinous crime,” Banerjee said while addressing a programme on the occasion of pre-Independence Day.

Banerjee, who visited the residence of the victim and met her parents on Monday, had announced a Sunday deadline for the Kolkata Police in completing the probe, failing which she said that she will herself hand over the probe to the CBI.

“For any investigation, you need to give time. You cannot take action against anyone without proper investigation. Death penalty should be meted out to the real culprits but innocents cannot be punished,” she added.

Referring to the case of Dhananjay Chatterjee, who was hanged in April 2004 for the rape and murder of 18-year-old school girl Hetal Parekh in 1990 during the Left Front rule in the state, Banerjee said the main witness in the case claimed he felt like a sinner as he was coached to give a statement against Chatterjee. “The person is now dead but the CPI(M) government protected the actual criminals. The person who gave a statement against Dhananjoy said that he was threatened into making such statements,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister said she was taking stock of the situation. She claimed all probe requirements, including DNA, CCTV footage, and sample testing,

were carried out and within

12 hours the murderer was arrested.

“I had asked the Health department to conduct a probe to ascertain whether there was any negligence on the part of anyone in the hospital administration. The superintendent, the principal as well as the head of Chest Medicine were transferred,” she claimed, adding that people need to understand she cannot act without evidence.

She appealed to the protesting junior doctors to resume their duty.

“Three people have died, including a minor and a pregnant woman. I touch your feet and request you to resume your duties to help people with medical assistance,” she added.