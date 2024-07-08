CM warns Transport dept against road accidents due to unused tram line

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed the Transport department to immediately sort out the issue of existing tram tracks between Mominpore and Hazra where accidents are happening frequently.



“Trams are not running in the Mominpore-Hazra route for a long time but the tram tracks

exist there. I have seen people skidding with motorcycles and being hit by vehicles from behind. Why should such accidents occur? People’s safety is our priority. I will ask the Transport department to sort out the issue immediately to curb accidents on that stretch,” Banerjee said during a press conference at Nabanna. She expressed her displeasure over the functioning of the Transport department. “The Transport department’s work is going on at a slow pace. Traffic problems are prevailing on several roads, causing congestion. You take up this matter with the police and address this issue,” she added.

She further advised earmarking some vehicles for quick rehabilitation of people in flood-like situations. “The weather forecast should be tracked and some small vehicles should also be arranged for evacuation from narrow areas,” she added, calling for keeping liaison with the state Disaster Management department.