CM warns Matuas of delisting for declaring themselves ‘foreigners’

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP-linked faction of the Matua Mahasangha, headed by Shantanu Thakur, of issuing religious eligibility certificates for Rs 100, dubbing it as a “big fraud” that could lead to genuine voters being delisted.

She alleged that, in exchange for assurances of citizenship under the CAA, religious certificates were being issued by the BJP’s Matua faction. “It was said that names will be listed if these religious cards were produced. Did the Election Commission of India mention that in writing? Let them announce it first. They are cheating you,” Banerjee stated.

Reading out a Matua religious certificate issued by the BJP faction, Banerjee from the Bongaon rally told the gathering in Matua heartland: “The form mentions that you were a Bangladeshi national. If you tell them that you are from Bangladesh but want to be a citizen of India, they will prove you are illegal.”

“Don’t take my word for it; believe it only if you find a kernel of truth in my statements. I don’t do vote politics,” Banerjee said.

“In the name of Matua Mahasangh, you can take a religion card, but remember, you are doing it in exchange for money. In the name of NRC in Assam, 12 lakh Hindus were removed. Our delegation there was not allowed to enter from the airport. Why not conduct it in Manipur? If Rohingyas enter, they will enter through Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal. Why not conduct it there?” Banerjee asked.

She reiterated her allegation that the Centre was attempting to push an NRC-style exercise under the guise of the SIR.

“First, they insisted on Aadhaar cards, for which they took money. And now that is not valid. PAN card, Lakshmir Bhandar card, Swasthya Sathi card, bank account card — nothing is valid,” Banerjee stated.

“SIR was last conducted in 2002, and it typically takes three years to complete. We never said it isn’t necessary. What we said is that you cannot strike off any genuine voter — people who have voted, who are beneficiaries of state schemes, and who have lived here for years. You cannot remove them,” she said.