CM warns against grabbing of govt lands, asks police to take action

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advocated zero-tolerance against illegal occupying of government land and directed the administration to take immediate measures for freeing such land.



Banerjee, while chairing her first administrative meeting after the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday at Nabanna, sought a report from all government departments about respective lands belonging to them and ordered that if any such land is found to be illegally occupied, the police should take action and return it to the respective departments.

All ministers in her Cabinet, department heads and the district magistrates too were virtually present in the meeting.

The majority of the government departments have some quantity of land under them but in a good number of cases, due to lack of surveillance, such lands are being grabbed.

Sources said when a senior official of the Food Processing and Horticulture department (FPI&H) raised the issue of their land for the food processing hub at Bamanghata in Bhangar being illegally encroached upon, Banerjee ordered Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel to take immediate measures for freeing the land.

The FPI & H department will set up a food processing unit– the first of its kind in the state at the government level at Bamanghata. Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will be executing the project which will have a four-storey building providing space for small food processing units and a market for processed food and vegetables.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) in the recent past has received complaints related to illegal occupation of land and in some cases, allegations have surfaced that the character of land has also been altered.