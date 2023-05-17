CM visits two government departments at Nabanna, takes stock of attendance

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Land and Land Reforms department and Finance department and took stock of the attendance of the employees and exchanged pleasantries with those present.

Banerjee reached Nabanna around 12.15 pm and took the elevator. However, instead of going to her office on the 14th floor, she went to the 6th floor which houses the department of Land and Land Reforms.

She enquired about the ongoing work and attendance and also asked the employees whether they were facing any difficulties in the discharge of their duty. She also asked about the health conditions of several employees and their family members. Banerjee spent a few minutes talking with the Secretary of the department.

After her 6th-floor visit, Banerjee’s next destination was the Finance department on the 11th floor. There she interacted with the employees and also enquired about attendance. She exchanged pleasantries with those present and enquired about the health condition of those present and their family members too.

She asked whether any file was pending due to the absence of any employee or not. The Chief Minister also held a short meeting with Additional Chief Secretary of Finance department Manoj Pant before going to her office on the 14th floor.

Banerjee was accompanied by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi during her visit.

Banerjee’s stock-taking of the attendance assumes significance on the backdrop of her hitting out at the coordination committee for spearheading agitation demanding dearness allowance at par with the Centre. “You do government service and get a salary against it. You get all facilities for it. If two to three days a week, you are on the streets and doing rallies, people will not get the services. Isn’t it a violation of the service rule?” Mamata had asked.

On March 15, Banerjee paid a surprise visit to the office of the Home and Hill Affairs department at Nabanna and was dissatisfied with the low attendance in the department. Only 25 per cent of the total strength was present at the time of Banerjee’s visit that day.