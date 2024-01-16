CM visits SSKM to meet singer Pratul Mukherjee

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday went to SSKM Hospital to see renowned singer Pratul Mukherjee who has been undergoing treatment at the hospital.



Banerjee later posted a video on social media in which she was seen listening to the veteran singer. "Listening to 'Ami Banglay Gaan Gayi' from Pratul Da is always a delightful experience. Today, during my visit to him at the SSKM Hospital, hearing his melodious voice with this song brought me genuine joy. I'm pleased to share that he is making progress, and I extend my heartfelt wishes for his swift recovery!" she said.

While leaving the hospital, Banerjee saw some people standing outside and she inquired about how they were. One girl, Payel Chakraborty who was among the crowd urged her to ensure that Rabindra Sangeet and Najrul Geeti in each ward of SSKM so that the patients in the hospital do not feel monotonous while being under treatment. Banerjee, after listening to the girl' appeal, directed the hospital authorities to consider Payel's request.