CM visits Malda, vows justice for murdered Trinamool Congress councillor Dulal Sarkar

Malda: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Malda district on Monday, where she met with the family of Dulal alias Babla Sarker, slain TMC councillor who was murdered by hired assailants on January 2. The Chief Minister spent 40 minutes with Sarkar’s widow, Chaitali Ghosh Sarker, at the victim’s residence.

During her visit, local TMC supporters chanted slogans demanding the execution of Narendra Nath Tiwari, allegedly involved in the murder and the chief conspirator. After her meeting with the family, the Chief Minister addressed the media, expressing her deep sorrow over Sarkar’s death. She recalled Babla as a dear and long-standing member of the TMC, stating: “Babla was like family to me. His murder will be investigated thoroughly and swift action will be taken by the police. Even if any big names are involved, they will not be spared.”

Mamata Banerjee also revealed that she had spoken with the Director General of Police (DG) and assured the public that those responsible would face strict legal consequences. “Babla was an active member of our party and I recall how he used to meet me whenever I visited Malda. His loss is a personal one,” the Chief Minister said, her voice filled with emotion. Chaitali Ghosh Sarkar, visibly distraught, broke down in tears during the meeting with the Chief Minister. “Since the first day of the incident, Mamata didi has been deeply saddened. Her words today have given me the strength to carry on,” she said, expressing her gratitude for the support.

The Chief Minister also reflected on Malda’s political landscape, admitting her disappointment at the party’s performance in the last general elections in the region. “I regret not understanding Malda’s politics better,” she stated. Banerjee also stated that it is Chaitali who would fulfill the incomplete tasks of late Sarkar.