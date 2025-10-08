CM visits injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu at Siliguri hospital, assures him of all help

Darjeeling: In a sudden move, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on her way back from disaster-struck Dudhia, paid BJP MP Khagen Murmu a visit at a private hospital in Siliguri. Khagen Murmu was attacked while visiting flood-affected areas of Nagrakata block, Jalpaiguri district.

Murmu was initially rushed to a rural hospital from where he was taken to a private hospital in Siliguri. Banerjee, accompanied by Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, headed for the cabin in which Murmu was admitted. There she interacted with Murmu’s wife and son. “Is he diabetic? Does he take insulin? Does he take medicines for diabetes? Is he on a diabetic diet?” the Chief Minister asked Murmu’s son. She assured the family of all medical assistance if the need arises. Later, talking to media persons outside the hospital, the Chief Minister dubbed it a “courtesy visit”.

“His diabetes is high. Patients with high diabetes have to be kept under constant observation. I have spoken to the doctors. His condition is stable. He has an injury below the ear. Treatment is going on. If required, doctors from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital will also be called. His condition is not serious,” Banerjee said.

The attack on Murmu and BJP MLA of Siliguri Shankar Ghosh has raked up a political storm. The Chief Minister has appealed for peace and constraint. The Prime Minister has vehemently condemned the incident. Union Home minister Kiren Rijiju arrived in Siliguri on Tuesday and paid Murmu a visit. Talking to mediapersons, Rijiju stated: “The Speaker has called for a report from the Bengal government. If they are late in answering, a privilege motion can be moved to take necessary action.” Opposition leader of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari threatened that if there are no arrests, the BJP will seek legal recourse from the vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, requesting for investigation by the CBI or NIA.

The TMC has waved off allegations of having engineered the attack. “People are annoyed with the BJP. The BJP-led Union government has stopped 100 days work funds for Bengal. Migrant workers are being harassed in BJP-ruled states for speaking in Bengali language. This could be a fallout. People get annoyed when a cavalcade arrives in a flood ravaged area with well dressed leaders looking for photo ops,” alleged Kunal Ghosh of the TMC.