CM visits flood-hit tea garden, hands over relief materials to residents

Alipurduar: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the flood-affected areas of Subhashini Tea Garden in Alipurduar on Sunday, directly interacting with residents and distributing relief materials, demonstrating a hands-on approach in the wake of recent floods.

After concluding a flood review meeting with administrative officials and public representatives at the Nilpara Range Office of the Jaldapara Forest department, the Chief Minister walked approximately 1 kilometre to the Nadi Line workers’ quarters of the tea garden. Eschewing official protocol and heavy security arrangements, she stepped directly into the workers’ courtyards, handing over essential supplies to families affected by the floods.

The Chief Minister also engaged with local children, distributing pen pencils, copybooks and crayons. When her security personnel attempted to impose restrictions, she instructed them to allow free interaction with the residents.

Mamata Banerjee then visited the damaged embankment of the Torsa River, which breached on October 5, inundating 25 families in the Nadi Line area and destroying nearly 90 hectares of tea plantation land. While returning home, women tea workers carrying firewood washed up by the river caught the Chief Minister’s attention. When she asked about their use for the firewood, worker Srabanti Minj explained: “We don’t have money to buy gas cylinders, so we cook with firewood.”

Responding, Mamata Banerjee said: “I don’t have the authority to fix gas prices—that’s decided by the Centre. But I am always by your side.”

The women expressed their gratitude in unison, stating: “We will never forget how you stood beside us in our time of trouble.”

Phulmoti Oraon, a local tea garden worker, praised the Chief Minister’s visit: “She listened to all our problems and assured us that everything will be resolved. The floods have completely destroyed our homes. Her personal visit and the relief materials she provided have been a great help. Since Didi has promised to fix everything, we believe she surely will.”

There was a worker who lamented that her small agricultural plot had been washed away. “The tea gardens are private. There are a lot of problems in the tea gardens owing to the floods and landslides. I will ask Moloy Ghatak to hold a meeting with tea garden stakeholders regarding these issues,” assured Banerjee.

Following her visit to the tea garden, the Chief Minister proceeded to the Malangi Forest Bungalow under the Jaldapara Forest department. In keeping with her routine, she also made a brief stop at the Gurudwara in Hasimara, received prasad and exchanged greetings with the Gurdwara management committee.