CM visits ailing singer Nachiketa in hospital

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited popular Bengali singer Nachiketa Chakraborty in hospital on Tuesday. The ‘Neelanjana’ singer has been admitted at a private hospital since Friday night. According to hospital sources, the singer had a blockage in his heart. Two stents have been inserted during the surgery. His condition is stable.

On Tuesday, the CM went to the hospital to check on him. She not only inquired about Nachiketa’s well-being but also spoke separately with the doctors, seeking details of his treatment.

A few months back during a Durga Puja inaugural programme, the CM had gently scolded the ‘Briddhashram’ singer and advised him to take proper care of his ailing health. She publicly expressed concern about his weight loss and said that the singer should eat properly.