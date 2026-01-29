CM virtually inaugurates upgraded State General Hospital in Kaliyaganj

Raiganj: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the much-awaited upgraded 250-bedded State General Hospital (SGH) with super-speciality facilities in Kaliyaganj, North Dinajpur district. The virtual inauguration was conducted from her administrative meeting held in Singur, Hooghly, while health officials and local representatives were present at the hospital premises to witness the event.



The upgraded facility, which began offering Outpatient Department (OPD) services on Wednesday, marks a significant boost to healthcare access for residents of the Harirampur and Kusmandi Police Station areas of South Dinajpur district, enabling them to avail of expanded medical services closer to home.

Prior to the upgrade, the hospital had only 60 beds, resulting in acute space constraints that at times forced two patients to share a single bed during treatment.

Local residents and community leaders had long demanded that the hospital be expanded to at least 100 beds; however, responding to public demand, the state government went a step further by upgrading it into a 250-bedded facility with enhanced services.

The decision was first announced by the Chief Minister during her visit to Kaliyaganj in 2019, after Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Tapan Deb Roy won the Assembly by-election.

Hiranmay Sarkar, Sabhapati of Kaliyaganj Panchayat Samity said: “The upgradation of Kaliyaganj State General Hospital to 250 beds faculty with super-specialty infrastructure including blood bank, surgical unit, burn unit, ulta sonography and other pathological facilities will benefit patients from Harirampur and Kusmandi Police Station areas of South Dinajpur district.

A large number of patients currently depend on Kaliyaganj for treatment and enhanced services will allow them to access advanced health care facilities locally. It will also significantly reduce pressure on Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital. We express our gratitude to the Chief Minister for supporting the health sector in the region”.