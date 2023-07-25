CM virtually inaugurates JIS School of Med Science & Research

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remotely inaugurated the JIS School of Medical Science and Research at Santragachi in Howrah on Monday.



The research centre and hospital has been started by the JIS Group in association with the state Health and Family Welfare.

Managing Director of JIS Group Sardar Taranjit Singh, state Cooperation Minister Arup Roy, amongst others were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The counselling for the research centre will start at the end of July this year. In accordance with the approval accorded by the National Medical Council, they will offer admission to 150 students annually to its MBBS Course, which will be effective from the year academic year 2023-24. Initially, the students will practise at the Howrah District Hospital while the college is completely settled here.

“We are delighted to be part of this transformative initiative in the field of medical education. Our mission is to create a world-class medical institution that nurtures young talent and produces future healthcare leaders,” Singh said.

The JIS Group had signed an MOU at the ‘Bengal Global Business Summit’ with the state Health and Family Welfare to establish the research centre and hospital with a significant investment of Rs 1500 crores. The project will be established under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The hospital is going to have 1200 beds and the facility will be spread across 30 acres. The expansion plan will encompass 20 blocks each equipped with advanced medical facilities aiming to provide exemplary medical care to the residents of Howrah district and the state.