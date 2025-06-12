CM urges PM to act on Tagore house vandalism in B’desh; seeks int’l pressure

Kolkata: Expressing deep anguish over the reported vandalisation of Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral house in Sirajganj, Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, seeking intervention of the Indian government.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi, Banerjee described the act as a “vile attack” on the subcontinent’s cultural heritage and urged the Indian government to take up the matter urgently with the Bangladesh authorities.

Calling Tagore’s ancestral home a “towering fountain of creativity,” Banerjee highlighted its historical and emotional significance. The house, frequently visited by the Nobel Laureate during his lifetime, was where many of his finest works were written or conceived. She stated that the poet’s creativity was deeply intertwined with this place, making the vandalisation not just a physical assault but an emotional and cultural blow to the entire region.

Banerjee strongly condemned the incident, stating that it was not only shocking but also a shameful strike against national pride, cultural legacy, and shared heritage. She noted that the act amounts to “striking at the roots of immortal creations” and violates the shared bonds of the global Bengali community and beyond.

Appealing to Prime Minister Modi to raise the issue forcefully with the neighbouring country’s government, Banerjee insisted that swift action be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice. She also called for a strong international protest to deter any such incidents in the future.

“Tagore is famous not only in Bengal but also in the whole world,” Banerjee concluded, underlining the global resonance of the poet’s legacy and the need to preserve monuments linked to his life and work. Meanwhile, the ruling party in Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) also sought Centre’s intervention.

The party wrote on X: “We strongly condemn the vandalism of Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh’s Sirajganj

district. Gurudev is a symbol of Bengal’s cultural heritage and a global icon of literature and humanism.

Such acts of disrespect are an affront to every Bengali’s identity and pride. We urge the Central Govt. to take cognizance of this grave incident and initiate bilateral dialogue to ensure that the concerned authorities in Bangladesh act swiftly and bring the culprits to justice. Our icons are not collateral damage for mob fury.”

The attack, which targeted the auditorium and other parts of the heritage site, vandalising window panes, doors and furniture, was triggered by an altercation between a visitor and the staff over a motorcycle parking fee on June 8, claimed reports.