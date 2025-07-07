CM urges people to maintain peace on Muharram

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony on the occasion of Muharram.

“Maintain peace and harmony in holy Muharram,” Banerjee posted on X ahead of Muharram on Sunday.

Security in and around Kolkata, as well as all districts of Bengal, has been tightened for the day.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, is a period of mourning for many Muslims, particularly the Shia community, who commemorate the martyrdom of the Prophet’s grandson, Imam Hussain, during the Battle of Karbala.

The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, is a significant day of remembrance and reflection.