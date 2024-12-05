CM urges international filmmakers to collaborate with artistes from Bengal

KOLKATA: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted cinema’s ability to transcend borders, bridge cultural divides and unite humanity at the inauguration of the 30th International Kolkata Film Festival (KIFF 2024) on Wednesday at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium.

Championing the Bengali film and television industry, she emphasised the state’s remarkable talent and encouraged international filmmakers to collaborate with Bengal artistes.

The inaugural ceremony of KIFF saw the presence of many international delegates, including renowned Argentinian filmmaker Pablo Cesar and guests from Iran.

While Bollywood stars were absent, the event retained its grandeur, with a strong presence of Tollywood veterans and new-age actors. Banerjee, joined by veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha, cricket icon Sourav Ganguly and superstar and TMC MP Dev inaugurated the festival by lighting the ceremonial lamp at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium. She urged the festival committee, headed by filmmaker Goutam Ghose, to prioritise Bengali films alongside international entries.

Praising Tollywood’s artistes and technicians, Banerjee called on global filmmakers to recognise Bengal’s talent.

“Cinema knows no boundaries. It unites the world beyond geographical limits. Bengal is rich in talent. Our state has diverse locations, from mountains to beaches to dense forests. Showcase Bengal in your films and work with us. It will lead to employment generation also,” she said.

Banerjee also encouraged delegates to explore Kolkata’s vibrant culture, from iconic hand-pulled rickshaws to yellow cabs, and enjoy football and cricket games during their stay in the City of Joy.

Sourav Ganguly, attending the festival for the third time, praised Banerjee’s meticulous attention to hospitality. “Didi takes care of everyone,” he said. He also celebrated the legacy of Bengali cinema, mentioning icons like Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Mrinal Sen and Tapan Sinha while applauding the contributions of contemporary filmmakers.

The festival began with a dance performance by Dona Ganguly’s troupe, set to a song penned by Banerjee. Singer Nachiketa Chakraborty performed the theme song, reflecting the Chief Minister’s vision.

KIFF is celebrating Tapan Sinha’s birth centenary this year and on Wednesday, his iconic film ‘Golpo Holeo Shotyi’ was shown as the inaugural film.

Speaking at the event, veteran Bollywood actor and Trinamool MP Shatrughan Sinha said the iconic trio of Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak and Mrinal Sen had shaped his vision about films, world cinema and India’s new wave cinema.

Sinha credited his time at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune for deepening his understanding of the rich legacy of Bengali cinema.

He fondly remembered Ghatak, who was the vice-chairman of FTII during Sinha’s student years. “Ghatak’s discussions on the ‘Apu Trilogy’ and ‘Charulata’ were insightful and I consider myself fortunate to have been introduced to the rich legacy of Bengali cinema through his teachings,” he said.

He also shared his regret about never working with Satyajit Ray, although Ray had promised him roles in his films.

“I wish I could have worked in Manikda’s films,” Sinha remarked, expressing a deep sense of loss about the missed opportunity.

Sinha was, however, grateful for his role in ‘Antarjali Yatra’, directed by Goutam Ghosh in the 1980s.