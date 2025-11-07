CM urges global filmmakers to ‘collaborate with Bengal and create magic together’

KOLKATA: At a time when the world is grappling with wars, migration, and an escalating fear of displacement, and as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive gains momentum in Bengal, the inauguration of the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) on Thursday at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium stood out as a celebration of unity through cinema.

In the presence of national and international dignitaries, the inaugural evening reaffirmed the enduring power of films to transcend boundaries, bridge divides and bring people together.

From Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, KIFF chairman and acclaimed filmmaker Gautam Ghose, to special guest Sujoy Ghosh, everyone echoed one idea: ‘cinema knows no borders’.

Ghose reflected on the current global crisis, observing that “the world is more divided than ever”.

In an age clouded by greed and intolerance, the ‘Moner Manush’ director reminded everyone that cinema continues to shine as a beacon of hope. He highlighted how this year’s KIFF focuses on films exploring displacement and migration. “Cinema breathes even in darkness,” he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, highlighted the unifying power of films. Urging delegates from across the world attending KIFF to invest in Bengal and its film industry, she said: “World is one and we are one. That’s the main intention of cinema.”

Emphasising the importance of dialogue and collaboration, Banerjee said: “Other countries must invest in Bengal — it can become a joint venture. You share your views and we will share our opinions. Let us work together to create magic in cinema.”

Applauding the festival organisers for carving out the ‘Unheard India – Rare Language Films’ section in the KIFF, the Chief Minister said: “I am happy this festival is showcasing films made in languages like Tulu, Bodo, Konkani and Santali. All regional languages deserve recognition. Local talents should always be encouraged.”

Turning to the maker of the iconic film Sholay, Ramesh Sippy—the chief guest at KIFF this year—Banerjee said: “Ramesh ji has promised me that he will do something for Bengal. You will get every cooperation from our side.”

The evening took a heartwarming turn when the Chief Minister conferred the Banga Bibhushan awards upon legendary singer Aarti Mukherjee and actor Shatrughan Sinha for their immense contribution to music and cinema.

As always, the KIFF inauguration was a star-studded affair. The evening opened with a dance performance by Dona Ganguly. The glittering guest list included Sourav Ganguly, Tilottama Shome, Ranjit Mallick, Lily Chakraborty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Koel Mallick, Jeet, Dev, and many more from the world of cinema and culture.

Sujoy Ghosh, whose ‘Kahaani’ captured the soul of Kolkata like few films have, reminisced about his early days as a cinephile. He recalled standing in line for six hours at Bijoli Cinema to watch ‘Shakti’ (1982), directed by Ramesh Sippy.

“Once the lights go out in theatres, nothing matters … no caste, religion, or colour,” he said.

Sippy, whose cult classic ‘Sholay’ turns 50 this year and will be screened at KIFF, spoke about his connection to Bengal.

“Satyajit Ray’s films have always inspired me. I’ve always tried to bridge art and commerce through my cinema … something I learned here, in Bengal,” said the filmmaker, who will deliver the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture at this year’s festival.

Adding another proud chapter to the night, Mamata Banerjee inaugurated India’s largest international hockey stadium, the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Hockey Stadium, built under her initiative at a cost of around Rs 20 crore.

Inaugurated virtually from the KIFF stage, the 22,000-seater world-class arena is all set to become the nerve centre of Bengal’s hockey infrastructure. Among those present were Sourav Ganguly, state Sports minister Aroop Biswas, and others.