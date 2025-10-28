CM urges Chhath devotees to maintain safety, peace at ghats

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged devotees observing Chhath Puja not to pay heed to rumours and to perform the rituals calmly and cautiously.

Visiting Dahi Ghat and Takta Ghat, she appealed for peace, discipline and safety during the two-day festival.

Emphasising the importance of crowd management, Banerjee said: “Holding areas must be clearly demarcated and properly monitored. One group should perform the rituals while another waits. After one batch returns, the next can proceed. No one should enter the river in very large numbers. Life is precious — we must ensure no untoward incident occurs.”

The Chief Minister noted that multiple agencies — including the police, health department, fire services, municipal authorities and local volunteers — were working together to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. “Some people may try to create disturbances, but this is a sacred festival. Nothing else should take precedence,” she said.

Banerjee also inaugurated a renovated temple adjoining the ghat. “When I last visited, I was requested to restore the temple. After discussions with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the work has been completed. Across Bengal, we have built and renovated many ghats and improved lighting in puja areas,” she added.

Acknowledging the devotion of Chhath observers, she praised the discipline of those observing the 36-hour fast and offering prayers at both sunset and sunrise.

“There is a deep spiritual bond between the Ganga and Chhath Puja. In many places, ghats are inaccessible, but we have ensured proper arrangements here so everyone can worship smoothly,” Banerjee said.

She added that the state government had declared public holidays on both days of Chhath Puja to help families celebrate peacefully. “I have attended Chhath Puja events for 25–30 years. Festivals in Bengal belong to everyone, and we celebrate together. I pray for everyone’s happiness and health — our festivals unite us,” she said.