CM unveils major dev projs for North Bengal region

Siliguri: Industrialists praised Mamata Banerjee for her initiatives to boost industrial growth in North Bengal, as the Chief Minister introduced several development projects and called for accelerating industrial growth in the northern districts of the state during the North Bengal Business Meet 2025, held at Dinabandhu Manch in Siliguri on Monday.

Among the key announcements was the plan to set up a new International Convention Centre in Siliguri, which will be the third of its kind in the state, following those in Digha and Kolkata.

The upcoming state-of-the-art convention centre will be developed on a 10-acre plot opposite Uttorayon Township in Matigara.

“This convention centre will provide world-class facilities and generate employment for many unemployed youth in the region,” said Banerjee.

In addition, Banerjee announced that two other government plots — a 4-acre plot opposite the University of North Bengal and another 5-acre site near Uttorayon — will be utilised for industrial parks, hotels, or market complexes to spur regional development and job creation.

During the event, Banerjee virtually inaugurated a number of projects, including Techno India Group World School, Siliguri; skywalk at Jalpesh-Shiva Temple; Siliguri Data Centre; four industrial parks in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts, established by the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (WBSIDCL), built with an investment of Rs 80 crore across 124 acres.

The parks are expected to generate employment for approximately 5,000 people and attract investment of up to Rs 1 lakh crore, IT and Electronics Department’s data centers and industrial clusters.

Further adding to the transport infrastructure, Banerjee revealed that 6 new government operated Volvo buses connecting Digha with North Bengal towns, including Siliguri, Malda, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Raiganj.

She also highlighted the construction of a new government dairy products hub, ‘Banglar Dairy’, in Matigara. The project, with an allocation of Rs 40 crore, is expected to be completed within the next 18 months.

Addressing concerns from the business community, Banerjee responded swiftly to several requests. She assured the waiver of agricultural tax on Makhana production after a proposal from an industrialist from Malda.

The Chief Minister also proposed setting up an Industrial Park in Cooch Behar.

The Chief Minister expressed her dissatisfaction with the Central government’s alleged negligence, stating that Rs 1.75 lakh crore remains pending from the Union government. “Due to their indifference, the state has to bear a subsidy burden of Rs. 10,000 to 15,000 crore on electricity alone,” she said.

Tea garden owners and small tea growers urged the Chief Minister if tea could be brought under ‘agriculture’ from the present ‘industry’ classification. Industrialists from Darjeeling and Kalimpong region also urged the Chief Minister to incorporate ‘DI Fund Land’ under Land and Land Reforms. Industrialists lauded West Bengal becoming bandh-free under the present Government.

“I have been coming to this region for the past 20 years and have seen opportunities growing in leaps and bounds. With guidance from Didi we plan to invest Rs 15,000 crore in Bengal in the next 5 years,” stated Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group.